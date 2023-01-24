UNPAID staff, impounded equipment, furious boat owners and a fiery social media spat has left the reputation of the firm that operates Aberystwyth marina ‘near the point of no return.’
The Marine and Property Group Ltd – which has owned the Y Lanfa marina for eight years – has been called on to ‘throw in the towel’ and give up its lease after a catalogue of failures and controversies.
The nine members of staff in Aberystwyth haven’t been paid their full salaries on time in months – with most staff still waiting for last month’s wages, on the eve of January’s payday.
This is despite the profitable firm’s Switzerland-based director, Chris Odling-Smee, saying earlier in January that staff would be paid December’s wages ‘in the coming days.’
He says delays in completing capital deals are responsible for the hold up.
As the Cambrian News reported, many staff were left out of pocket over the festive period due to delays and were unable to cover basic living costs or buy Christmas gifts.
Equipment including a tractor and a boat lift was impounded by bailiffs after High Court action against the marina over refunded mooring fees owed to a previous berth holder. The company, which posted £1.7 million earnings before taxes the year to December 2021, was ordered to pay £3,500 including legal costs and interest and did so last Monday, when equipment was released.
A source close to the marina also says it has deteriorated to its ‘worst condition since it opened about 30 years ago’ - mainly due to much-needed dredging being delayed for ‘more than two years.’
The company purchased a Doonhammer dredger which is currently stationed in Watchet Harbour – also owned by the firm.
But sources claim staff resignations and pay disputes – as well as the machine’s condition – have prevented any progress being made to dredge any of the firm’s marinas, including in Aberystwyth.
And frustration from berth holders has spilled over to social media, with Mr Odling-Smee being drawn into angry exchanges with the company’s many detractors - and those who claim they are owed money by the firm.
Another source has spoken about the possibility that they and fellow berth holders will not pay ‘early-bird’ membership fees, nor will the majority renew annual plans with Aberystwyth marina in March. This is due to anger about staff not being paid as well as fears over the company and ‘the prospect their money could be squandered.’
A source close to the marina said: “We’ve been promised dredging for two years but the dredgers keep breaking down due to mismanagement. Ever since the Marine Group took over it’s been horrific – which is the same at Burry Port and Dinorwic.”
On the bailiffs showing up over the weekend, they said: “It was embarrassing to see. We had members of the public walking through the yard, there were berth holders on their boats and staff didn’t seem to know what to do. They’ve cleared November’s salaries but as of today most staff are still waiting for December – and in a few days’ time January’s wages will be due. There are a lot of concerns and nervousness from berth holders because people are wondering whether they should be parting with their money to renew their mooring if the money could just disappear. I believe at Watchet and Burry Port the council are looking at tearing their leases up with the Marine Group and really we need Ceredigion to do the same here.”
The Marine Group owns Aberystwyth and Cardiff marinas along with Dinorwic in Gwynedd, Burry Port near Llanelli and Wachet Harbour in Somerset.
In response to the latest claims, Mr Odling-Smee said: “As I keep stating we are well capitalised with a strong balance sheet and are merely delayed in completing on our capital deals.
“The deals support onward investment in all harbours. How many times can you keep issuing the same story?
“Further we are making quick progress in catching up with salaries. This was unfortunately delayed but we are not worried about making amends and compensating staff.”
In response to the legal dispute, he said: “This was a commercial dispute in which a refund was requested and refused... It was immediately paid and the equipment released the next working day.”
On the dredging, he said: “We have also explained that we have substantially more - approximately one million pounds of - external contracts and we have focused work on this. “Work in Watchet will be resuming. Dredging in Aberystwyth Marina is programmed this spring and we will be sending out an update on this shortly.”