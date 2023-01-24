On the bailiffs showing up over the weekend, they said: “It was embarrassing to see. We had members of the public walking through the yard, there were berth holders on their boats and staff didn’t seem to know what to do. They’ve cleared November’s salaries but as of today most staff are still waiting for December – and in a few days’ time January’s wages will be due. There are a lot of concerns and nervousness from berth holders because people are wondering whether they should be parting with their money to renew their mooring if the money could just disappear. I believe at Watchet and Burry Port the council are looking at tearing their leases up with the Marine Group and really we need Ceredigion to do the same here.”