A GROUP of Aberystwyth postal workers are to take on a charity hike in memory of a friend and colleague who passed away late last year.
The postal workers are to take on the Mal Evans Way challenge, which will see them walk from Borth to Pontrhydfendigaid, covering 36 miles.
The route will take them through Bontgoch, Ystumtuen, Cwmystwyth and Pontrhydygroes.
A fundraising page has been set up in advance of the walk, which is taking place on Sunday, 5 May, with all funds raised going to Cancer Research UK.
This year's challenge will be done in memory of John Walker, who passed away in November.
Rob Crumpler explained: "Basically a group of us at Royal Mail Aberystwyth try and do a charity event every year.
"This year's challenge is a sponsored walk of the 'Mal Evans Way' which is a 36 mile cross country walk from Bont to Borth.
"The charity this year is Cancer Research UK, we chose this because we sadly lost a colleague of ours late last year to the disease, so we would like to dedicate this years event to him."