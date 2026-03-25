Aberystwyth University researchers have shared their expertise on preventing and responding to violence against older women at the United Nations.
Held in New York during the UN’s 70th Commission on the Status of Women, the event discussed how to accelerate progress on ending violence against all women and girls, especially older women.
Dr Rebecca Zerk and Elize Freeman from the Dewis Choice initiative, based at Aberystwyth University’s Centre for Age, Gender and Social Justice, attended what is the world’s largest gathering on gender equality.
As part of the Wales Assembly of Women delegation, they took part in a panel session about how women experience violence differently during different stages of their lives, alongside barriers to seeking support, gaps in evidence, and the need to better centre lived experience in policy and practice.
Dr Zerk from Aberystwyth University said: “It was a privilege to contribute to these global discussions and to share our research and learning from Wales. Ensuring older women have access to justice and appropriate support is critical, particularly as their experiences are so often unseen or missing from data. The event provided an important opportunity to influence international thinking and strengthen the evidence base for change.”
The session was co-hosted by the UK Mission to the United Nations, Age International and the UK Civil Society Women’s Alliance.
Dr Claudia Mahler from the United Nations highlighted the need for change: "Older women who have experienced violence often don’t go to court because no one believes them. We need to shift the conversation – that this is not a shameful thing to speak up about. They need to have access to justice, to be believed, and to be supported."
In addition to the panel discussion, Dr Zerk and her Co-director of Dewis Choice, Elize Freeman, attended a Ministerial Round Table, where equality for older women was a key agenda item.
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