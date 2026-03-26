An event to bring together writers, artists, and academics whose work engages with the historical and contemporary experiences of women will take place this weekend.
Voices and Visibility: Women’s stories across time starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, 28 March at Aberystwyth Town Library.
Hannah Loy and members of ‘The Aberystwyth Book Club’ will be in conversation with the author of Witsh, Mari Ellis Dunning.
Mari is author of two poetry collections and one poetry pamphlet. Her debut novel, Witsh, explores the witch trials of 16th century Wales, and asks what happens when
women's knowledge of their own bodies is routinely ignored.
Mari is an associate lecturer
in the Department of English & Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University.
Hannah Loy is the creator and host of ‘The Aberystwyth Book Club’ on BBC Sounds.
At 7.15pm that night is Yr Apêl/The Appeal: The Remarkable Story of the Welsh Women's Peace Petition, 1923-24 with Dr Jenny Mathers.
A senior lecturer in the Department of International Politics at Aberystwyth University, her main areas of research and teaching include women and war.
Together with Professor Mererid Hopwood (Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies, Aberystwyth University), Dr Mathers co-edited the book Yr Apêl/The Appeal: The
Remarkable Story of the Welsh Women's Peace Petition, 1923-24 (Y Lolfa, 2023).
Then Gofalu Am Ofal | Tending to Care with Naomi Heath unearths the stories of care, from motherhood to the secateurs.
A community art producer, Naomi talk offers a reflection on growth through compassionate co-creative artistic practice and how care in communities can flourish.
Amplifying youth voices and advancing women’s health with Athika Ahmed, a Bangladeshi Muslim medical student and women’s health youth advocate. This talk focuses on her work as a youth health ambassador to drive meaningful
community change.
Hold Your Ground: Empowering Women with Jiu Jitsu with Katja Birkett is a short talk and demonstration. Katja will introduce key principles of Jiu Jitsu and demonstrate why it is a powerful and accessible martial art for women.
Katja and her family run a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy in West Wales. She is the only female instructor in the region offering women-only classes designed to support and empower women.
Reimagining the Town Crier: A Love Letter to Women with Dr Louise Ritchie explores what it means to “cry out” in a time shaped by digital anonymity and social fragmentation. She asks who gets to take up space and be heard, and how gathering in the streets and lifting our voices in love and celebration might lead us back towards one another.
Louise is a theatre-maker and lecturer at Aberystwyth University.
At 8.15pm They Call Us: A collaborative poem in defiance of hate will conclude with a performance of They Call Us, a collaborative poem written in retaliation to the misogynistic hate leveraged at Athika Ahmed and released on International Women's Day.
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