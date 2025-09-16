Local watersports group AberKayakers are offering taster sessions this weekend for anyone who fancies trying their hand at canoeing.
The Rheidol Valley is one of the area’s hidden gems – a peaceful, scenic stretch of water surrounded by wildlife and rolling hills.
This season, AberKayakers are offering the perfect opportunity to experience it from a whole new perspective: by open canoe.
Led by local Canoe Coach, Conor Judge, the sessions promise to be both welcoming and adventurous.
Conor is a qualified paddlesport leader with experience paddling internationally.
Conor says: “I’ve been paddling for most of my life and it’s taken me to rivers and lakes all over the world – but there’s something really special about the Rheidol Valley. I love helping people experience it from the water for the first time. You don’t need to be an expert or super sporty – just come along, give it a go, and enjoy being outdoors.”
The taster session will take place this Sunday, giving newcomers a chance to dip a paddle in and try something new.
For those who want more, a three-week block of sessions will run on Sunday 28 September, 5 October, and 12 October, offering a chance to build skills and confidence over time.
Each session will cover the essentials of handling an open (Canadian) canoe, from paddling efficiently solo to working in tandem.
The focus is on learning the basics in a relaxed and supportive environment.
These sessions cost £5 and are open to everyone.
Bookings should be made directly with Conor, [email protected]. More information is available on the Aberkayakers website here.
Aberkayakers was established in 1995.
They have a large number of boats including river runners, sea kayaks, and open canoes. The group is affiliated with Canoe Wales, the governing body for paddle-sport in Wales. Beginners or paddlers with experience are all welcome.
