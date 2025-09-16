Staff from Gogerddan Childcare, Penrhyncoch, will walk from Aberystwyth to Aberaeron this Saturday for a cause close to their hearts.
Around 25 staff will take part in the walk to raise money for 2wish, which works to ensure those affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under receive the bereavement support they need and deserve.
Some staff will walk the whole way, some will join at Llanrhystud, and others will offer support along the route.
Nursery manager Emma Healy said on the team’s fundraising page: “We’ve chosen to support 2wish, a charity whose incredible work providing support to families during the most difficult times has deeply moved us. Their compassion and dedication have truly inspired us, and we’re proud to be walking in their name.
“Every step we take will be in honour of the families 2wish helps—and we hope our efforts will make a meaningful difference.”
The children that attend Gogerddan showed their support for the charity with a sponsored toddle on 28 August.
Donations to the nursery’s fundraising page can be made at https://shorturl.at/heaBs.
