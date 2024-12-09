Aberystwyth and Borth Lifeboat Stations will come together to hold their first joint Santa’s Sprint fun run.
The event, on Saturday, 14 December, is not timed and in the spirit of Christmas everyone will be a winner, and will be presented with a mince pie at the finish.
There will be no prizes for coming first but there will be a couple of spot presents from Santa along the way for those with the most creative Christmas outfit.
Taking place along Borth beach, Santa’s Sprint! is along a virtually flat course with no gates, road crossings or steps, but please be aware the beach is accessed via a shingle bank.
The event is free for those under 3 years of age (please still book them a ticket). Under 18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult (not necessarily participating). It is also free of charge to anyone attending as a registered carer for a participant. Carers must still book a ticket but will not be charged.
The distance is approximately one kilometre.
Event registration: 12.30pm-1.15pm on the beach by the toilet block opposite the road to the railway station (What3Words: ///gems.person.staging).
Safety briefing (compulsory to attend), 1.15pm at registration.
Start at 1.30pm on the beach by the registration.
Finish at Borth Lifeboat Station.
“There is a onehour cut off time for participants,” fun run spokesperson said.
“If you do not feel you are able to complete the distance in the allocated time, please contact us and we will do our best to accommodate you.
“There will be paper numbers for participants to wear that will be given out at registration and must be visible at all times during the run for safety reasons.
“You may wish to bring safety pins to attach these to clothing.”