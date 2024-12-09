An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
Fabian Hawkes, of Flat 1, 55 Cambrian Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.
The court heard that the 48-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Mazda on Penglais Hill in Aberystwyth on 16 November this year.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Hawkes had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates disqualified Hawkes from driving for 12 months and fined him £153.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £61.