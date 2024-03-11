Churches in the Aberystwyth Ministry Area are piloting a new initiative to offer ‘sanctuary,’ a safe space to anyone experiencing domestic abuse.
“Sanctuary” has been developed by Rev Lynn Rees to provide a safe space for anyone experiencing domestic abuse to seek help and support, working closely in partnership with specialist domestic abuse workers from the West Wales Domestic Abuse Service based in Ceredigion.
For centuries, churches have often been a place of sanctuary for anyone seeking protection and a place a safety.
The Sanctuary is also the inmost recess of the holiest part of a temple or church. Working in partnership with West Wales Domestic Abuse Service, clergy and volunteers in the Church have completed awareness training to help identify signs of domestic abuse and equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide clear pathways of support to appropriate services, To enable the church to provide a safe space: to provide a place of sanctuary.
Prior to entering ministry and now establishing the Sanctuary project, Lynn worked as a police officer for 22 years, later training as an Independent Domestic Violence adviser.
He will be working closely with Revd Liz Rees, Pioneer Minister and lead for Evangelism and Mission in the Aberystwyth LMA, and Michelle Pooley, Chief Executive of West Wales Domestic Abuse Service. Following training for church staff and volunteers earlier in the year the Sanctuary pilot scheme will run at St Michael’s Church Aberystwyth and St Annes Church Penparcau, from this month and provide a safe place for anyone experiencing domestic abuse, where they can seek help and support.
Drop in sessions will also be arranged to meet in the church with specialist domestic abuse workers from West Wales Domestic Abuse Service.
Speaking of the Sanctuary Pilot, Michelle Pooley, Chief Executive of West Wales Domestic Abuse Service said: “We really welcome this Partnership work with St Michael’s Church Aberystwyth and St Annes Church Penparcau.
“Many of the women, men and young people that we work with who have or are experiencing domestic abuse in their lives will benefit. They can approach the trained warden and volunteers who will listen to and not judged and hopefully enable them to access the specialist domestic abuse services they need.”
Support and advice is available to anyone experiencing domestic abuse from West Wales Domestic Abuse Service on 01970 625585 or anyone living elsewhere in Wales from Live Fear Free on 0808 80 10 800.