Joining the group were also members of the Stourbridge RNLI Fundraising Group - Chris Fonteyn, Chairman, Helena Turner, and Sue and Jim Coombes, who presented New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain Daniel Potter and Mechanic Bernie Davies with an engraved glass plaque to commemorate 31 years of service of the retired Mersey class lifeboat Frank and Lena Clifford of Stourbridge, which will be proudly displayed in the boathouse.