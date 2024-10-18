Rotary has contributed over £1.6 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries from polio. Their advocacy has also played a role in government decisions to contribute more than £7.5 billion eradication efforts. As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent since their first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.