It’s amazing what a night at the local pub can do. And regulars at the Welsh Black in Bow Street over the past year know that having fun can pay big dividends for Bronglais Hospital Chemo Day Unit and Hywel Dda Health Board charities.
Over the past year, regular monthly pub quiz sessions and fortnightly bingo nights at the Bow Street hostelry have raised a grand total of £4,697 for the Aberystwyth facility, aided by a donation of £2,500 from the Aberystwyth branch of the Bank of Santander.
“I could not be happier,” Welsh Black landlord Glyn Edwards said. He and his wife, Umarin, took over the lease 18 months ago, moving their popular Saphan Thai Restaurant from town to the village pub. “It’s a great success. Being able to raise nearly £4,700 for Bronglais is a fantastic achievement, and special thanks got to Ruth and the team at Santander for their support.”
But the pub isn’t finished its fundraising efforts . Now the landlord and patrons have their sights set on raising funds for the Blood Bikes charity. So eyes down, and dabbers at the ready...