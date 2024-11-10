Aberystwyth paused on Sunday morning to remember the fallen in a well-attended Remembrance Day service at the town's castle.
Several wreaths were laid by members of the armed forces, local groups and Ceredigion Preseli MP, Ben Lake.
Hundreds gathered at the war memorial at Castle Point and paused to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The last post played as the names of the men and women on the town's memorial were read out.
Hundreds gathered at Castle Point for the service (Cambrian News)