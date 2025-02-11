A family-owned restaurant in Aberystwyth will close permanently at the end of this month.
The owners of Bulgarian Kitchen on Eastgate Street announced the news on social media.
The post, issued on Sunday, 9 February, reads: “We are sorry to announce that the restaurant is closing permenantly from the 1st of March.
“From the Bulgarian Kitchen team we thank you and appreciate everyone that came to our small family business and supported us from near and far away.
“Thank you for the amazing experience and the wonderful customers that we served, it was an incredible adventure that wasn't gonna be possible without you!”
Bulgarian Kitchen, on the site of the former Casablanca restaurant, opened in September 2022.