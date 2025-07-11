A key bus service which links Aberystwyth to Caramarthen is set to get new evening and Sunday journeys later this month.
The TrawsCymru T1 and T1X bus services are set to see a series of enhancements, with Transport for Wales (TfW) announcing new evening journeys and improved Sunday rail connections at Carmarthen.
The new evening journeys on the T1 service will include new departures from Carmarthen at 6pm and 8pm and new departures from Aberystwyth at 7.35pm and 10.35pm.
A new Sunday-only express service on the T1X will depart from Aberystwyth at 8.35pm.
The updated T1 timetable will offer “better alignment with Sunday rail services at Carmarthen, making it easier for passengers to connect between bus and train services for longer-distance travel,” TfW said.
TfW said the changes “are part of our ongoing commitment to delivering more flexible, reliable, and integrated public transport services across Wales.”
“These enhancements are designed to support a wide range of travel needs from commuting and education to leisure and tourism, while promoting sustainable transport options throughout the region,” the company said.
The enhanced T1 services will go live from 20 July complementing the recently announced changes to the T5 and from 31 August will be further enhanced with the launch of a new Aberystwyth–Aberaeron Day Ticket, allowing unlimited travel on both the T1 and T5 services.
Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at TfW commented: "Having engaged with the community along this route and listened to their feedback, we are pleased to be able to introduce these improvements, which reflect our commitment to making public transport more accessible and better connected.
“Whether you're travelling for work, study, or leisure, these changes make it easier to get where you need to go—especially in the evenings and on weekends."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.