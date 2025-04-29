Cyfeilion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF) have donated £5,000 to Radio Bronglais.
Elinor Powell and Rhian Davies from CBLF presented a cheque to Radio Bronglais Broadcasting Manager Sam Thomas.
He said: “A massive thank you to CBLF on behalf of everyone at Radio Bronglais because we can provide little personal radio devices to patients at the hospital.
“It’s the primary way that patients at the hospital can listen to our service so they are completely crucial to us and to the improvement of their experience of being in the hospital, so this money will go a long way and make a massive difference so thank you ever so much.”
He added: “This is our 55th year of broadcasting and I think we are one of the oldest hospital radio stations in the country, and certainly in Wales.
“We received money to renovate the studios and we’ve improved those, and our programmes, so now we’re very excited about this project and the ear pieces as it all ties into improving the service.
“We are using repurposed Welsh Rugby Union radios originally designed for sports events and listening to referees.”
Radio Bronglais has provided 24/7 broadcasting to Bronglais Hospital patients and staff and its associated services since 1970 on 87.8 FM and online.
As well as listening to the station in hospital using the ear pieces, people can also tune in online and through an app.
Elinor Powell said she was “absolutely delighted” to present the cheque on behalf of CBLF for the station’s personal radio project.
CBLF raise money to improve Bronglais Hospital, community services and the lives of local NHS patients and staff.
All money raised stays in the Aberystwyth area and goes where it is most needed.
The funds come from donations, legacies, and a variety of fundraising events.