A team of kayakers have cleared up the river Rheidol, pulling eight bags of rubbish, one tent, two bikes, three sleeping bags and four trolleys from the water.
On Sunday 27 April a small group of four volunteers from Aberkayakers, a paddle-sport club based in Aberystwyth, held a clean up of the river Rheidol.
Using two canoes and a standup paddleboard and armed with gloves, litter pickers and plenty of rubbish bags, the group collected eight bags of rubbish, one tent, two bikes, two chairs, three sleeping bags and four trolleys.
This was all from the stretch of river between the road bridge and the footbridge by Morrisons.
Judith Musker Turner from Aberkayakers said: “In the summer months we regularly paddle on the Rheidol during our sessions, and it’s important to us that they are clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.
“Our waterways are precious and are important habitats for biodiversity to flourish.
“We’re slightly early this year but we are inspired by Paddle UK’s Big Paddle Cleanup initiative, which saw an incredible 3,699 volunteers take part across the UK in 2024.”
Aberkayakers is a paddle-sport club based in Aberystwyth which was established in 1995 and has a large number of boats including river running and sea kayaks, canoes, kayak polo boats and stand-up paddleboards.
Judith added: “We are affiliated with Canoe Wales. In the winter we run indoor and polo sessions from October to April at Plascrug Leisure Centre swimming pool, Aberystwyth.
“In the spring and summer outdoor sessions are held at the Rheidol Gravel Pits near Capel Bangor and the harbour in Aberystwyth.
“We are a friendly club, with members from age 12 and above, including families. Beginners or paddlers with experience are all welcome.”