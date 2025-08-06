Barbara Roberts from Aberaeron has been presented with the Aled Roberts Memorial Award for her contribution to the Welsh language.
The award is given by the National Centre for Learning Welsh in memory of Aled Roberts, the politican and former Welsh Language Commissioner from Rhosllanerchrugog.
It is awarded annually to a volunteer who has made a significant contribution to the Learn Welsh sector.
Barbara learned Welsh as an adult, and for the past 10 years, she has supported other learners on their language journey. She arranges numerous activities locally, is a popular guest speaker and chairs Cymdeithas Ceredigion, a Welsh-speaking society involved in the Arts.
Barbara runs a local Welsh conversation group in Llanerchaeron, regularly attends ‘coffi a chlonc’ (coffee and chat) sessions in Aberaeron, and also leads guided tours through the medium of Welsh in the area.
Barbara is a strong supporter of the National Centre’s ‘Siarad’ scheme, which pairs Welsh speakers with learners to encourage conversation and socialising in Welsh outside the classroom.
Barbara also has a keen interest in literature and is a dedicated member of the Rhannu Geiriau reading club and Gwibio, a group that discusses Welsh literature.
Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “Barbara is clearly a highly-valued member of the Welsh-speaking community in the Aberaeron area, with everyone saying how generous and helpful she is in so many areas. Barbara is passionate about the language and extends a warm welcome to both Welsh learners and speakers, encouraging them to enjoy the many fun and engaging activities she organises.
“Across Wales, volunteers are doing fantastic work to support learners, and Barbara is a perfect example of someone who works tirelessly in her community to help others enjoy learning and speaking Welsh. Diolch yn fawr, Barbara – thank you so much for all your work.”
