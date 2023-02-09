Aberystwyth businesses and residents are set to launch aid efforts for Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquakes.
DONATE:
Turkey and Syria earthquakes fundraising appeals
It has been 72 hours since Monday's initial high-magnitude earthquake tore apart eastern Turkey and Syria, sending shockwaves around the world.
The death toll is now confirmed to have climbed to roughly 17,000 people, with many more missing.
Desperate emergency operations are underway to save survivors from beneath the rubble of decimated buildings and infrastructure.
But authorities are warning that hopes of rescuing people alive are fading as the hours pass.
Tesco employee Sam Rowlands says she is working with Turkish and Syrian residents of Aberystwyth to arrange a large-scale fundraising and aid effort.
She warned residents not to send items until further information is available about what victims require.
Ms Rowlands, who is half Turkish, said: “I am currently in the process of arranging a fundraising event with the help of Latifa Najjar from Syrian Dinner Project, Kemal Celenk and hopefully … (the owners of) Home Café. We had our first meeting today!
“We are all in talks with our families and friends in Turkey and Syria and listening to the news day in, day out! I survived the 1999 and 2017 earthquakes in Turkey.
“Please do not go out your way to buy any blankets or any other equipment just yet, as most things are already been provided in masses.
“All schools in Turkey and Syria accepting donations from not only just their own people but also 70 different countries.
“Trucks... of equipment have been sent over to both countries, whether it's food, blankets, heaters, tents … it's all heading there via sea, land and air transportation.
“All mosques, hotels, schools, even stadiums opened their doors to all the victims of the earthquake.
“All shelves are empty of food, heaters and even clothing. The public is currently buying what they can and everything.
“However, if you wish to donate, please donate to each charity that is currently supporting Turkey and Syria which I will post the links below.
“… We are in the process of organising an event in aid of earthquake victims.
“We need to wait and see what both governments’ requirements are in couple of weeks' time, as the demand may well be different and may be about certain items that the victims may be short of.
“They're currently advising not to send anymore items as these items are sitting in depos and rooms where they can't transfer some of these items to certain areas, cities due to access issues...
“Please also be mindful of the fact that there's a conflict in Syria and not all victims get the help that they need!”
She said details of the fundraising event would be released soon. She included in her social media post links to Syrian organisation Molham Team and a Turkish government donation website.
Penparcau Community Centre’s Jenny Jenkins, whose fundraising efforts for victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have drawn widespread praise in the community, told the Cambrian News: “We have been inundated with people contacting us regarding the Syria and Turkey appeal.
“We are signposting people to the Red Cross and another local organisation that will be collecting money.
“At the moment we are not aware of any organisations that are going to take donations as in physical aid.
“Once we know anything like that, we will let you know.
“We are liaising with local Turkish businesses and families to see what we can do.
“Thank you to all for supporting all these countries in their hour of need.”
The deadly earthquake measured 7.8 magnitudes on the richter scale and continues to send tremors and aftershocks across the region.
Experts are suggesting it is likely to be the deadliest earthquake the world has seen in more than a decade. It was 250 times more powerful than a 2016 earthquake which hit Italy, killing 300 people.