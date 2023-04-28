CYCLISTS from across mid Wales are being encouraged to take part in a charity ride next month to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Care.
The 29-mile ride is being organised by Afan Outdoor Leisure and is open to all.
This year’s ride follows on from an event last year that raised an impressive £3,000 for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal.
The organisers said they are hoping that this year’s ride, which will take place on Sunday, 21 May, will draw as many local people as possible and raise a money for for Macmillan Cancer Care .
This year’s ride will be a little more challenging however, with riders heading from Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate, where Afan is based, up towards Moriah, then on to Devil’s Bridge, the Hafod arch, before looping back into Aberystwyth. A total of 29.6 miles.
Riders will set off at 10am on Sunday 21 May, with the event being more in the style of a sportive.
Afan said: “We will have a food/mechanic pit stop at the archway in Devils Bridge to re-fuel and sort out any oddities to the bike that may have occurred on the ride.”
100 per cent of your donation will go directly to Macmillan Cancer Support.