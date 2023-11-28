Harlech’s Autumn Aquathlon event has been hailed as a huge success having its biggest attendance to date, good weather on its side and attracting athletes and their supporters from neighbouring counties and much further over the border.
Without such generosity from local businesses these events would struggle to take place. The community of Harlech, Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure and all at Harlech Triathlon Club express their sincere thanks to the below businesses for their continued financial generosity and sponsorship.
Aquathlon event sponsors include Toyota Harlech and Morfa Garage, the pool sponsor Salop Leisure (Min y Don, Castle View, Llandanwg Caravan Parks) and the trophy sponsor, Castle Cottage Inn, Harlech.
An event spokesperson said: “Harlech Triathlon Club endorse a huge thank you to all of the volunteers for making the event happen and to all of the volunteer marshals for keeping everyone safe, Harlech and Llanbedr councillor Gwynfor Owen for assisting the presentation of trophies, Bev Atkin of Byw’n iach for her support and organising skills of the junior events, last but not least Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure staff and your lifeguards for the safe use of Harlech’s community-run pool.”
Event organisers say they have received praise for the it.
Harlech Triathlon Club chairman Dave Sullivan said: “The comments are undoubtedly the result of a successful event which was brought about by Harlech Triathlon Club, the amazing community of Harlech and its businesses. It was so good to see so many athletes both juniors and adults with their spectators enjoying the local facilities, let’s hope we can retain them.”
Cllr Owen said “It was a great honour to be asked to go along to present these prizes and to meet the athletes.
“I would also like to congratulate Harlech Triathlon Club for all their work, not just in organising the Aquathlon, but everything else they do.
“The annual triathlon event attracting thousands to the area, but also the work they do in encouraging youngsters and people of all ages to participate in physical activities every week. A healthy Harlech benefits all.”