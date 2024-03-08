Gwynedd has the 10th least eco-friendly drivers in the UK.
A study by accident compensation experts Claims.co.uk examined the number of ultra-low emission licensed vehicles in each local authority, according to data collected in the third quarter of 2023 from GOV.UK. The percentage of ultra-low emission vehicles was then compared against the number of all licensed vehicles to determine the local authorities with the least eco-friendly drivers in 2024.
Fermanagh and Omagh takes the top spot with the lowest percentage of environmentally friendly vehicles. In the third quarter of 2023, the Northern Ireland local authority had 514 ultra-low emission vehicles compared to 92,100 with all fuel types, equating to only 0.56 per cent of all vehicles.
Mid Ulster was and Blaenau Gwent third.
Causeway Coast and Glens and Derry City and Strabane rank in joint-fourth, and Newry, Mourne and Down is fifth.
Nah-Eileanan Siar (Outer Hebrides) is sixth and Barrow-in-Furness and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon rank in joint-seventh place.
In joint-eighth place are Mid and East Antrim and Merthyr Tydfil.
Allerdale ranks ninth.
Gwynedd is the tenth worst local authority for environmentally conscious drivers. The Welsh local authority has 861 ultra-low emission vehicles. Out of 83,600 vehicles, this accounts for 1.03 per cent of all vehicles on the road.