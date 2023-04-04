Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see live images of birds on the nest from high-definition cameras beamed to a visitor centre and hide and also see these iconic birds soaring high above the valley. Volunteers are on hand to explain the story of the ospreys, and refreshments and gifts also on sale. Live images are also broadcast 24 hours a day on line throughout the season on www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/live.