The resident male osprey at Glaslyn has returned to its nest for the summer.Aran returned safely from his winter migration, landing on the nest in the Glaslyn Valley near Porthmadog at 2.57pm yesterday (Monday, 3 April).
His partner, Mrs G, Wales’ oldest breeding female osprey, is yet to return.
Aran, who is not ringed, is thought to be about 11 years old. Mrs G is also not ringed, and thought to be around 22 years old. They have successfully raised 18 chicks together since 2015.
Although it is not known where Aran spends the winter, the majority of UK ospreys migrate to Western Africa, an incredible 3000-mile journey. In the spring, the birds undertake the 3000-mile return journey to re-unite with their partners.
Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see live images of birds on the nest from high-definition cameras beamed to a visitor centre and hide and also see these iconic birds soaring high above the valley. Volunteers are on hand to explain the story of the ospreys, and refreshments and gifts also on sale. Live images are also broadcast 24 hours a day on line throughout the season on www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/live.
Glaslyn Ospreys near Prenteg is open every day of the week between 10.30am and 4.30pm until the birds migrate in September. Entry is free, but the charity welcomes donations.
Since 2004, 44 of Mrs G’s chicks have successfully fledged and seven of her chicks and five of her grand chicks are known to have been breeding in the UK. In total she has 130 grand chicks and 13 great grand chicks that the Project knows of.
Mrs G’s first partner of eleven years Ochre 11(98), failed to return in 2015.
The osprey is a fish-eating bird of prey and Glaslyn ospreys fish at the Cob in Porthmadog, the Dwyryd Estuary and mountain lakes.
Ospreys were relentlessly persecuted for centuries. Happily, they are now protected species and since the 1950s conservationists have helped to successfully restore birds at several areas in the UK.
There are now seven known osprey nests in Wales. There are three in the Glaslyn Valley, one at Cors Dyfi near Machynlleth, one at Llyn Clywedog, near Llanidloes, one at Llyn Brenig and another on private land in North Wales.
For more information visit www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk and on Facebook (/BywydGwylltGlaslynWildlife) and Twitter (@GlaslynWildlife).