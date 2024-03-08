“However, being part of online communities can sometimes expose youngsters to bullying, inappropriate content or comments or risks associated with stranger contact. It’s important parents or guardians show an interest in their gaming and have open conversations to find out who they are gaming with online, who they’re communicating with and what they’re discussing. It’s important that youngsters understand that not everyone online is who they say they are. Consider setting up parent accounts or parental controls on games consoles to mitigate some of the risks and make sure that youngsters have a list of trusted adults that they can speak to if something worries or upsets them when gaming. It’s also important to help youngsters to understand the benefits of taking regular breaks from gaming and consider setting healthy screen time limits.”