Saturday, 23 March saw a distinguished visitor to the Talyllyn Railway.
The most Revd. Andrew Andy John, Archbishop of Wales, visited Tywyn Wharf Station for the launch of Talyllyn stalwart Rev. Nigel Adams' latest books in the Silver Link Books 'Nostalgia' series of recollections of both the Talyllyn and Fairbourne Railways.
The Archbishop, a long-standing friend of the railway, addressed the gathering in the Narrow-Gauge Railway Museum before enjoying a steam train ride up the beautiful Fathew Valley.