This year, the society AGM returns to Wales, close to the birthplace of the railway preservation movement, the Talyllyn Railway. Members will be able to take a trip on the railway to reach the AGM venue and visit Pendre Works. Talyllyn Railway opened in 1865 to carry slate from the quarries at Bryn Eglwys to Tywyn, and was the first narrow gauge railway in Britain authorised by Act of Parliament to carry passengers using steam haulage.