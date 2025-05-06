To celebrate 200 years of passenger railways in the United Kingdom, The Narrow Gauge Railway Society returns to North Wales for its Annual General Meeting on 10 May.
The AGM will be located close to the historic Talyllyn Railway, which opened in 1865 and was the first narrow gauge railway in Britain authorised by an Act of Parliament to carry passengers using steam haulage.
In 1951, the Talyllyn Railway became the first railway in the world to be preserved as a heritage railway by volunteers.
The Narrow Gauge Railway Society was established in 1951 as a small correspondence society for narrow gauge railway enthusiasts. It has since grown into a respected organisation with members from across the globe.
Narrow gauge railways have played an important role in our economic and social development, from slate mines in Wales to the Post Office Railway in London and the society covers a broad range of subjects, including railway archaeology, narrow gauge modelling, industrial narrow gauge railways, railway preservation, leisure and miniature railways, both at home and abroad.
It produces two regular publications, one providing in-depth articles of historical interest, alongside a bi-monthly newsletter containing reports, news and events from around the world.
It has an extensive library of books, photographs, documents and films, available to members and historians.
It arranges an extensive programme of events throughout the year, enabling members to meet and visit a variety of public and private railways around the country.
During the AGM weekend in May, members will visit several other narrow gauge railways in Wales and remembering the unique contribution that narrow gauge railways have made in this 200 Years of Rail.
On Thursday, 8 May, they will visit Fairbourne Railway, on Friday, 9 May, the Vale of Rheidol Railway, Saturday, 10 May, Talyllyn Railway and AGM at Abergynolwyn Village Hall, Sunday, 11 May, Corris Railway in the morning and Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway in the afternoon.