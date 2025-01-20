The first meeting of 2025 for Ardudwy Branch Labour Party took place this week in the Dragon Theatr, Barmouth. Members from South Meirionnydd were invited to join the group for the evening’s event.
Steff Chambers, who grew up in Dyffryn and attended Ysgol Ardudwy but now lives in Dolgellau, shared his recent experience as an observer of the US election campaign with the group, describing the amazing welcome he had received and the privilege of such a formative experience.
Members were reminded about the meeting on 19 February in Harlech at the Old Library (Hwb Harlech) to discuss the future of the old swimming pool building. A question was also raised about the future of the old school, more recently the public library and Youth Club, which has stood empty for many years. The chair agreed to contact local councillors for clarification.
The chair was pleased to report that Llanfair Community Council hoped to provide seating at the bus stop near the Neuadd Goffa in Llanfair.
Disappointment was expressed by members at recent cuts to trains on the Cambrian Coast and it was agreed to organise a meeting with trade unions and TfW to discuss local rail issues. The meeting will be open to the public and ideally in March.