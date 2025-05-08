“Shame must change sides” a councillor in Gwynedd, where child sexual abuse had “cast its shadow”, says.
Cllr Beca Brown was calling on Gwynedd Council to raise awareness of the “horrific crimes” of sexual abuse, and to remind people that it was “not the victims’ shame – but the offenders”.
She was quoting the words of French woman Gisèle Pelicot, during a recent highly publicised court case. Gisèle was raped whilst unconscious by her husband Dominique and 50 other men.
Gwynedd Council also hit the headlines following the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of paedophile headteacher Neil Foden, now serving 17 years for sexually abusing young girls.
In January, council leader Nia Jeffreys apologised to the victims and survivors of his crimes and pledged the authority would “turn every stone” to ensure the “horrific crimes” could never happen again.
Cllr Brown raised a Notice of Motion, passed during a full council meeting, calling for council to recognise 1 May and adopt it as a day of remembrance, to annually fly the campaign flag above its Caernarfon headquarters, to clearly state sexual abuse was ‘not the victim’s shame, but the offender’s’, to draw public attention to support available to victims, and how to report sexual abuse or child protection concerns.
It was seconded by Cllr Elin Walker Jones, Glyder, who had been elected as vice chair of the council during the meeting.
The meeting’s date coincided with an annual day to remember victims of sexual abuse, organised by the ‘Not My Shame’ group.
Cllr Brown said sexual abuse could “happen to any child” and “shatters lives, tears families apart, scars communities, can have negative impact on mental and physical health, the ability to form relationships, and effective parenting, and educational and economic attainment”.
One thing that “significantly” improved the lives of victims was receiving a supportive response when they disclose their abuse, she said.
“Professionals, including politicians can play a not insignificant role in mitigating the effects of abuse if they respond appropriately, in a timely manner, supportively and compassionately.
“Sexual abuse has cast its shadow over this county, as it casts it shadow everywhere, institutions where high numbers of children gather can attract offenders, it’s important we are always aware of those risks.
“Child sexual abuse can happen in any context, more often than not in their own homes,” she added.
She outlined Not My Shame’s sister campaign Project 10.
“It refers to the alarming statistic that children who are victims of abuse are abused by someone they know. This is a project that offers support to schools,” she said.
She also told the meeting that one in four women and one in six men experienced sexual abuse during their childhood, adding “that figure could be higher”.
“Victims of sexual abuse consistently say there is not enough support available to them, and there is insufficient awareness of the trauma they carry every day, forever, she said.
“Sexual abuse does not recognise cultural, social, linguistic, religious, gender or relational differences, it can happen anywhere to anyone.”