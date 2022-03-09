Awards opportunities for Ceredigion businesses

Ceredigion businesses are being encouraged to enter Wales Business Awards 2022.

Returning after a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Wales Business Awards, sponsored by Avast Business, will celebrate the businesses who turned survival into opportunity, engaged with their teams and innovated.

Creating a better applicant experience, the nomination process has been simplified this year and introduces video entries across the range of categories which includes ‘Global Business of the Year’, ‘Green Business of the Year’ and the ‘Workplace Wellbeing Award’.

The Chamber will also be awarding ‘Welsh Business of the Year’ at the ceremony on 9 June at St Fagans National Museum of History, which sees broadcaster Gethin Jones return as host.Entries will close on 1 April, with the finalists set to be announced at the end of the month.

The Wales Business Awards 2022 marks the start of an exciting partnership between the Chamber and Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE. Working with the highly regarded, cross-sector StartUp Awards National Series – Wales and Fast Growth 50, the collaboration will create a gold standard of business awards in Wales and recognise the success of businesses at each level: start up, SME and high-growth.