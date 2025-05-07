A Ukrainian classical singer who found sanctuary in Ceredigion following the Russian invasion is hoping to reignite her career at a prestigious North Wales competition.
Soprano Khrystyna Makar is among 25 singers from around the world vying to become the Pendine International Voice of the Future at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in July.
She fled home with her two sons, Denys, now 20, and Lukian, 15, in 2022, leaving husband, Volodimir and her parents in their home city of Lviv.
Khrystyna arrived at the Llangrannog Urdd camp under the Welsh Government’s super sponsor scheme.
The blue riband competition is sponsored by Pendine Park, via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which supports cultural and community initiatives across Wales.
The winner will receive the Pendine Trophy from Gwynedd opera star Sir Bryn Terfel and £3,000. The runner up wins £1,000.
Before the invasion, Khrystyna was a successful classical singer who had performed all over her native country and across Europe.
Since arriving in the UK when she lived first in Llangrannog, then Aberystwyth before settling in Shotton, Khrystyna has tried to keep her musical career on track although it has been difficult and she hopes the exposure of competing at Llangollen will help.
Khrystyna, who recently managed to visit home, said: “It was Easter so we were able to celebrate together with my husband and parents – we don’t lose our traditions even in these times.
“Lviv is in the west of the country so it’s quite far from the war but sometimes missiles come down there. Everywhere is dangerous but people are still trying to build their lives.
“Being separated from your family is difficult but you have to be strong.
“We are a very friendly people and we’re very grateful for the support we have had from people in Wales and England.”