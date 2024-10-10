A restaurant manager who has worked with chefs Heston Blumenthal and Mark Birchall has been recruited by one of Wales’ leading luxury country house hotels.
Chris Zefeiropoulos, 32, has joined the team at five star Palé Hall near Bala.
Originally from Greece, Chris worked with Blumenthal at the Fat Duck, Bray for a year and with Birchall at The Barn, Moor Hall, as well as the Hilton Hotel, Chester.
Although he loved working at the Fat Duck, he didn’t enjoy the daily commute to work and yearned for the countryside.
When attending his interview with Palé Hall director Calum Milne, he immediately fell in love with the hotel and surrounding countryside and cannot wait to explore the region.
“It’s a stunning location,” said Chris.
“I am just thankful for being part of the Palé Hall team and having an opportunity to bring my set of high standards to the hotel.
“The hotel owners want to raise the standards even higher and I am more than happy to be part of the progression to the next level.
“I have been in the UK for five years and I am a foodie who loves British history and the countryside. I love exploring new places, meeting new people and expanding my knowledge to keep improving.”
Palé Hall was purchased in April by Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney.
They are investing in the hotel, estate and other local ventures to support the community and enhance Bala as a tourist destination.
The hotel has Royal connections. Queen Victoria stayed at Palé Hall for 10 days in August 1889 and the bedroom where she stayed has been named the Victoria room.
Palé Hall was built by Scottish railway engineer and entrepreneur Henry Robertson who bought the site in 1868. He became High Sheriff of Meirionnydd in 1869 and MP for the county in 1885.
When Robertson died in 1886, he bequeathed Palé Hall to his only son Henry, who was knighted two years later by Queen Victoria.
In the early 1950s, Palé Hall was purchased by the Duke of Westminster, who acquired the then 32,000-acre estate primarily for its shooting rights. Wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill stayed as the duke’s guest.
Palé Hall has its own independent hydro-electric power supply, which was installed in 1920.