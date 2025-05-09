The Archbishop of Wales has sent his 'heartfelt congratulations' to Pope Leo following his election on Thursday evening.
The Vatican announced the first ever US leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday - Robert Prevost, 69, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV.
Archbishop of Wales and Aberystwyth native, Andy John, reacted to the appointment, saying: "On behalf of the Church in Wales, I send my most heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo on his election.
"In a world beset by division and uncertainty, the timeless truths of the Christian message have never been more relevant, and we will hold Pope Leo in our prayers as he takes on his momentous responsibilities of leadership.
"In Wales, we have the happiest memories of the late Pope Francis, and his gift of a piece of the True Cross, which is incorporated in the ceremonial Cross of Wales which is now shared between the Anglican and Roman Catholic Churches in Wales.
"In that spirit of Christian unity, we look forward to working with our Roman Catholic brothers and sisters for the benefit of all people, inspired by the faith we share."