Barmouth viaduct reopens today
Subscribe newsletter
Barmouth’s iconic viaduct has reopened to train passengers and will remain open for the next four weeks.
The viaduct reopened today, Saturday, 15 October, and will remain open until Sunday, 13 November, to include the half term holiday.
It closed for five weeks from Monday, 12 September, for Network Rail to carry out essential repairs and restoration work. Working with contractors Alun Griffiths, teams from Network Rail repaired the timber supporting beams and continued with restoring the metallic sub-structure section.
More than 2,000 working hours were dedicated to finishing this stage on time in the five-week window to reduce disruption for passengers. Engineers had to carefully plan their work around tide times and adapt their shifts to work in safe weather conditions.
The next stage of work from November will include additional repairs and strengthening work as well as further metallic restoration and a track renewal. During this stage, the railway will close and the footpath across the viaduct will also close to keep pedestrians safe.
Buses will replace train services from Sunday, 13 November to Saturday, 10 December, so passengers are urged to check before they travel to avoid disappointment.
Ben Perkins, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “I would like to thank passengers for their patience as we continue to safely carry out these works on this vital transport link.
“Our efforts will ensure that the viaduct will continue to be secure and will remain operational for future generations.”
The restoration of Barmouth’s metallic elements was originally planned to take place in one go this autumn but is now being split over the next two years to reduce the impact on rail services, the community and local economy. Dates for working on the viaduct during 2023 are still being finalised.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |