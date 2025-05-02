Criccieth’s councillor wants to change the way children are dealt with in schools in a bid to end anti-social behaviour.
Cllr Siân Williams raised her point at full council on Thursday, 1 May, with more daylight hours and fine weather leading to residents experiencing more trouble.
There were similar problems in Criccieth last year, with young people gathering in large gangs behaving threateningly, throwing bottles and trespassing on private land.
Public Space Protection Orders have been introduced by Gwynedd Council in Cricieth, Pwllheli and Caernarfon, giving North Wales Police additional powers to tackle certain behaviour in order to alleviate any problems that may arise. The three-year orders have been in place since last August.
Cllr Williams said: “It's important that we get to the root of these problems. Why do young people behave like this and what can we, as a community, do to support them or tackle the issue?
“In Criccieth, we have seen damage to public toilets and lawns, climbing fences to private gardens, stealing from local shops and sleeping overnight in car parks.”
“It's a small minority of young people who behave like this and they've been expelled from school. The punishment is proving to be ineffective as they do not receive support or guidance through the schools or from other services during this period.
“My question to the council is, is it possible to open a discussion with the education department and other support agencies to consider another way of tackling the challenges facing these young people and their families? A process to offer guidance and support, rather than neglecting young people, who are obviously experiencing challenges in their lives?
“It's important that the community in Cricieth can relax at night and take pride in having extended a hand, rather than criticising young people. Only a handful of people behave like this; the majority of our young people are responsible and respectful and it's important for us to remember that.
“Youngsters are the future of our communities and they are invaluable to the county. Investing in the next generation is at the core of so much we do, here, in Gwynedd."
Cllr Dewi Jones, who is responsible for education in Gwynedd, said: “We clearly see that expelling pupils from schools, although disciplinary, can often aggravate the situation rather than resolve it.
“Excluding young people sees them lose structure, support and access to positive role models during key periods in their lives. Instead of offering guidance and support when the need is greatest, the act of exclusion can create distance and a greater risk for them to fall deeper into harmful patterns.
“It is therefore vital we look at solutions that focus on the inclusion, support and empowerment of our young people, not push them to the margins. This road also strengthens our local communities in the long run.
“I'm pleased the councillor for Criccieth has raised this important issue, and I look forward to a meeting to further discuss, take action and work together.”