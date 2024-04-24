FAMILES are being warned to be wary of gulls when heading to the seaside.
As the evenings get lighter, many more of us will be heading to the coast, but a national trade body is urging people to be on guard of gulls as their egg-laying season gets underway.
During the breeding season, gulls have been known to launch attacks on people, says British Pest Control Association (BPCA).
After mating and nest-building in February and March, many gulls will be protecting nests and eggs towards the end of April and into May.
However, BPCA is also reminding people that avoiding gulls wherever possible is always the best course of action as interfering with wild birds, their eggs or nests could lead to prosecution.
The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 states that all wild birds and their eggs are protected, but people with the appropriate knowledge on licences, such as BPCA members, can take steps if the birds are causing a public health and safety concern.
Natalie Bungay, Technical Manager at BPCA, said: “All wild birds and their eggs are rightfully protected by law in the UK, so it is absolutely vital that holidaymakers, householders or business owners don’t interfere with them.
“However, gulls can pose a serious safety concern. They have been known to attack people unexpectedly, which can be a frightening experience, especially if they draw blood, which can occasionally happen.
“We often think of gulls as a coastal problem – which they can be in seaside towns where people have fed them regularly. But for some time now they have also been an increasing problem in towns and cities away from the coast too.”
Gulls can live for 25 to 30 years and many weigh around 1kg, with wingspans of around one metre.
Seaside visitors can try to avoid attracting gulls by ensuring picnic foods or chippy take-aways are kept covered or eaten out of sight of gulls where possible.