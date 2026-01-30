The most vulnerable are “disproportionately affected” when council tax rises, a Powys council meeting has heard, as councillors question whether another 4.9 per cent hike from April is affordable for residents.
At a meeting of Powys council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on 27 January, councillors probed the 2026/2027 budget proposals.
Cllr Pete Lewington said: “I have questions about affordability; in previous years we have seen council tax increases far in excess of five per cent”.
“This year the council tax went up by 8.9 per cent and the council always calculate for a five per cent annual increase as a starting point every year.
“Obviously this has a cumulative affect and disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable.”
He pointed out that the “continuing cost of living challenge” for Powys residents is highlighted in the budget report.
Cllr Lewington asked: “What evidence was used to assess the affordability of a 4.9 per cent Council Tax for our residents, have we tested if people can afford it?
“Has the cumulative increase of council tax been factored into our financial planning?”
Finance portfolio holder Cllr David Thomas said: “No administration wants to increase council tax but unfortunately we do need to look at the challenge we are faced with.”
He explained that after receiving the details of the budget settlement from the Welsh Government settlement there was still a gap of £19m to fill.
Cllr Thomas said: “We have to cover that and there are a number of ways we could have done that; one would have been to leave everything as it is and simply increase council tax by roughly 19 per cent.
“But that’s totally unacceptable.
Powys County Council’s budget and council tax level will be finalised at a full council meeting on 26 February.
