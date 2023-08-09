Cardigan Bay sunsets are some of the best around - but one photographer managed to capture a little extra wow factor on Tuesday evening.
As the sun set, a beam of light could be seen extending upwards from the Sun.
Member of the Picture This: Cambrian News Photography Club, Facebook group, Anne Winstanley, captured these images and posted to the page, saying 'stunning if not weird'.
Anne Winstanley captured these images on Tuesday evening (Anne Winstanley)
The beam is called a sun pillar and is a relatively rare phenomenon.
Sun pillars are typically seen during sunrise or sunset and form when sunlight reflects off the surfaces of falling ice crystals associated with thin, high-level clouds (like cirrostratus clouds).
The sun pillar over Cardigan Bay (Anne Winstanley)