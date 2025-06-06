Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF) has funded seven new information boards worth over £5,600 for the Aberystwyth-based hospital’s wards.
Across the Bronglais Hospital site, each ward area has a patient information board. These are used for board rounds, where the multi-disciplinary team (MDT) meet each morning to discuss plans for the patients that day.
The information boards were slightly different in each ward and in need of updating, so CBLF provided funds to purchase the new set of bespoke boards. These provide an efficient and consistent way to display key information across the hospital.
Dawn Jones, Hospital Head of Nursing, said: “We are extremely grateful to CBLF for funding the new patient information boards, which have been designed by staff to be as effective as possible.
“Having standardised patient boards across the whole site will help the flexible working necessary, with all members of the care team able to recognise and interpret the information available regardless of what ward they are on.
“The new boards are much easier to update with information on magnetic strips which can be moved if a patient was to be moved from one bed to another.
“The boards will improve communication within the MDT, increase patient safety and facilitate improved flow and discharge times, all of which will have a positive impact on patient outcomes.”
CBLF Chairperson, Elinor Powell, said: “We are delighted to have been able to fund the new information boards which will make such a positive difference to patients and staff across Bronglais Hospital.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to our members for their continued support.”
Bronglais League of Friends works for the welfare of patients and staff at Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth and the community. For more information and to get involved, email [email protected] or follow CBLF on Facebook and Instagram.
