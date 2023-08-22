Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and the Welsh Government have welcomed the news that an independent inquiry will be held following the trial of former neonatal nurse, Lucy Letby.
But they would not say if and when they were made aware of reviews into the high number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and whether pregnant women from north Wales continued to be referred to the hospital after that date.
Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court on Friday of seven counts of murder and the attempted murder of six others, and some of the cases are believed to involve families from north Wales.
On Monday, Letby, 33, received a whole-life order and was will die in prison for her crimes. She refused to attend the sentence hearing.
The UK Government has ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances behind the murders, which took place between June 2015 and June 2016 – and the failures that allowed it to happen.
Welsh Conservative shadow minister for north Wales, Darren Millar MS, has called for a statement and assurances from Betsi Cadwaladr and the Welsh Government in the wake of the Letby’s trial.
He said: “This is a devastating and shocking case which is causing a great deal of alarm in north Wales.
“Maternity services at the Countess of Chester Hospital have been used by many mothers from north-east Wales over many years.
“So, it is vital that the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board makes a statement about when it was alerted to concerns about baby deaths at the Countess of Chester and whether pregnant women from north Wales continued to be referred to the hospital after that date.
“The people of north Wales need these assurances from the health board and the Welsh Government’s health minister, given that the NHS in north Wales was in special measures at the time that concerns were raised.”
He added: “We also need to know what action is being taken to ensure that there is full disclosure of such concerns in the future when cross border healthcare arrangements are in place between one NHS body and another to ensure that patients are protected from unsure risk of harm.”
Interim chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr, Carol Shillabeer said: “The experiences of the families subject to the crimes of Lucy Letby are truly harrowing and our hearts go out to them.
“Like colleagues across the NHS, we are shocked at what has happened.
“We welcome the inquiry and look to play our full part in the NHS-wide learning that will follow.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all the families devastated by these dreadful crimes.
“It is important that families get the answers that they need, and we welcome the independent inquiry announced by the government in England.
“Health boards will be responsible for providing ongoing support to families and staff involved.”