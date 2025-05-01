Two extra services to treat common conditions without a prescription from the pharmacy will be available from most community pharmacies across Wales.
The Welsh Government is investing an extra £6m in community pharmacies to make the sore throat test and treat and the urinary tract infection (UTI) services available in 99 per cent of pharmacies ahead of the winter.
The roll-out of the services will help to give people access to free NHS care without a GP appointment and ensure the NHS maximises the skills and expertise of pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians.
The award-winning sore throat test and treat service and the new UTI service, which was introduced last summer, will be available nationally, from 4 June and 1 October, respectively.