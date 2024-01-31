Gwynedd's Ffermwyr Llyn & Eifionydd have handed out cheques to five charities thanks to money raised at their second fundraising bike ride last September.
Committee members met with representatives of the charities to hand over the cheques.
A Ffermwyr Llyn & Eifionydd spokesperson said: “We raised £52,000 pounds in the bike ride which started at Bryncir livestock market and finished at Neigwl Plas Botwnnog.
“We had an evening auction of promises and entertainment by Cor Carnguwch.”
The charities sharing the proceeds of the bike ride are Derwen, the Integrated Team for Disabled Children, which works with children and young people aged 0 - 18 in Gwynedd, the DPJ Foundation supporting mental health in Agriculture, mental health charity Mesen, Cancer Reasearch Wales and Cronfa Anna, to help a young girl who is battling a very cruel condition Batten disease.
“We have held two charity bike rides and auctions. One in October 2021 and the other in September 2023, and have raised over £104,000 for local charities,” the bike ride spokesperson added.