Bin collections have been moved from Monday to Saturday next weekend to allow for the bank holiday weekend.
Areas where refuse is usually collected on a Monday will have their bins collected on Saturday, 26 August instead of Monday, 28 August.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said: “We continually review our approach to the delivery of our services with a view of providing the best possible level of service to the public with the resources that are available to us.
“Waste collections on bank holidays have historically proved to be problematic and presented some challenges.
"During 2023 our intention is to bring forward collections scheduled for Bank Holiday Mondays to the Saturday before.
"This will hopefully give us a better chance of securing the resources we need to deliver the services and provides an opportunity to recover soon after if we are not able to provide the collection on the scheduled day."
For the August Bank Holiday, Household Waste Sites at Glanyrafon in Aberystwyth, Lampeter and Cilmaenllwyd, will be open between 10am and 3pm on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Rhydeinon in Llanarth will be open between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, but wull be closed on bank holiday Monday.