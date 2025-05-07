Topping the bill at the final concert in Ceredigion Museum before it closes for a whole year is international star and grandmaster of the Welsh Triple Harp, Robin Huw Bowen.
He will give a rare performance on Saturday, 17 May. Supported by an accomplished trio of Triple Harpists (Rhiain Bebb, Eleri Turner and rising star Gareth Swindail-Parry), by turns cheerfully energetic or poignant, these players never fail to delight audiences with the sweet melodies of old Wales.
Complementing this feast are two high class local acts, the lavishly talented singer/songwriter Nel Jenkins, whose voice, now delicate, now powerful, "could melt a glacier", and the brilliant duo The New River, with their bright, mesmerising harmonies.
This is a fundraising concert and all proceeds from the night will go to Sumud Tent School in Gaza.
“Sumud is an Arabic word, special to Palestinians, meaning steadfast persistence and resilience,” a concert organiser explained.
“In devastated Gaza, the school keeps moving and expanding - literally "upping sticks" - offering respite through education to the pitiable children of Gaza.”
Visit https://westwalesfriendsofpalestine.wordpress.com/2025/01/16/fundraising-for-sumud-school-continues/ for more information.
Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth will close for 12 months for essential repairs.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of visitors and staff and to allow the building contractors to complete the work on the Grade 2 listed building efficiently, the museum will be closed to the public during this period.
“The museum is expected to re-open in spring 2026.
“The café and the museum’s popular Tourist Information Centre (TIC) and shop will remain open during the repair work."
Repairs will be made to the roof, ceiling and walls .
Opened in 1905 as a variety theatre and converted into a cinema in 1933, it became a centre of entertainment until its closure in 1977.