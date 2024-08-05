A full weekend of free family fun will take place at Blaenau Ffestiniog’s historic Park
In 1898 the park was the venue of the National Eisteddfod. From 17th -18th August this year it will see a weekend of free fun and entertainment, Hwyl yn y Parc, laid on for free by Ffestiniog Town Council.
Music buffs will be able to enjoy performances by two local choirs, Côr Rhiannedd and Churches Together.
Animal lovers can look forward to a falconry display and also Animal Encounters, featuring charismatic creatures such as pythons, chameleons and tarantulas. Those looking for family fun will find a climbing wall, a bouncy castle, do-it-yourself pottery and Morris Dancers. Among the other attractions will be a chainsaw display and talks by well-known local authors Siân Northey and Bethan Gwanas. Finally, those taking an interest in local politics can enjoy a dunk-tank featuring one of the town councillors. What’s not to like?
“We’re keen to offer something for local families over the summer”, said council Chair Cllr Marc Lloyd Griffiths.
“The councillors have pulled together, come up with ideas and done the spade work to make it all happen. What’s more, we’re keen to make more use of our park. It was once a real focal point for the community but it has maybe suffered from under-investment in the past. In any event, the Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Park is where it will all be happening on 17 and 18 August. Everyone is welcome. Come along and join the fun.”
The park is in the centre of the town, opposite Londis.