“The councillors have pulled together, come up with ideas and done the spade work to make it all happen. What’s more, we’re keen to make more use of our park. It was once a real focal point for the community but it has maybe suffered from under-investment in the past. In any event, the Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Park is where it will all be happening on 17 and 18 August. Everyone is welcome. Come along and join the fun.”