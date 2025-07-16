The car christened ‘Blue Bird’ by its driver Sir Malcolm Campbell MBE, was the first to exceed 150 mph (240 km/h). The World Land Speed Record of 150.766 mph (242.628 km/h) was set at Pendine beach, Carmarthenshire, Wales on the 21 July 1925. The Blue Bird is now part of the vehicle collection at the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu.