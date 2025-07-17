50 million free meals have been enjoyed by Welsh primary learners as the first year of full roll out of Universal Primary Free School Meals reaches completion.
The full roll-out of the programme means every child in every primary school can now receive a free school meal each day.
First Minister, Eluned Morgan said: “Serving up school dinners to all our primary pupils for free provides vital support.
“A year on from introducing the scheme to everyone, Wales is still the only UK nation to provide a free healthy meal for every primary learner.”
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “More than 50 million meals have been served since the introduction of Universal Primary Free School Meals, it is a remarkable milestone.”
