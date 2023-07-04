It was a bit blustery for Barmouth Food Festival on Sunday, as this video by Erfyl Lloyd Davies shows.
Despite the windy weather, people seemed to enjoy the festival.
Stalls sold products to the public from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, and there was live music from Two Sick Steves & Russ Handy.
Stalls advertised before the event included:
Afal y Graig Cider, Barmouth Girlguiding, Beechwood House, Cig Eryri, Co-Op Abermaw, Dimitirios Greek Food, Eira Mon Snowcones, Goetre Farm Preserves, Goodies Coffee Shop, Green Goat Cafe, Ladda Thai Cuisine, Little Fudge Box, Love Cheesecake, Manuka Street Food, Merioneth Yacht Club, Mug Run Coffee, Pen y Bryn Apiary, Sujay’s Jerk Pan Kitchen, The Fabulous Food Guys, The Pilot House, and Trees & Bees