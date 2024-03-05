A grant funding programme is to be created to support arts and creative industries in Powys after the county council secured £675,000 from the Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).
Powys County Council’s Arts Service has successfully secured the funding, which is aiming to support arts and culture organisations across the county with the programme aiming to focus on transition and resilience.
It is anticipated that the grant programme will encourage partnership and collaborative working between arts organisations. Funding will be awarded for a range of activities such as reviewing business and developing operating models.
The service was also awarded a further £221,750 from the Shared Prosperity Fund at the end of 2023, which will be used to support a project team to work with arts and culture organisations across the county.
The aim will be to use the StoriPowys.org.uk website to provide Powys’ creative industries with one collaborative platform to promote arts and culture activities and events across the county, along with opportunities for freelancers to advertise their skills and availability.
Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding, which will help support a number of arts and creative organisations across Powys.
“We recognise that the cultural sector plays a significant role in providing jobs in Powys, as well as contributing to the economic vitality of the county’s communities, towns and villages. Grants will be awarded to organisations in order that they can expand their sustainability and resilience in the difficult financial circumstances that many now find themselves.”
For further information about both projects please contact the project managers, Emily Bartlett or Alice Briggs at [email protected]