BORTH Carnival has presented lifesaving equipment to the local coastguard and GP surgery.
On Tuesday, 29 October, Carnival Queen, Grace Thomas, along with the Chair of Borth Carnival, Carol Bainbridge, and Vice-chair, Ian (Ianto) Thomas, presented two bothy bags for sheltering casualties and an infra-red monocular for night time searches to members of Borth Coastguard Unit, Michelle Simmons, Derek Nixon and Dave Furby.
Then on Friday, 1 November, 10 blood pressure monitors were presented to to Dr Joseph Akporokah of Borth Surgery.
These monitors will be available to patients in the community to record their blood pressure at home.
Donations totalling £9000 have also been made to other local groups, societies and institutions.
The coastguard would like to use this opportunity to really encourage more volunteers to come forward and anyone interested should contact: [email protected]