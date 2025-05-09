Old shirts and jumpers are being stuffed across a north Ceredigion community as it prepares to host its annual scarecrow festival.
As the end of May and the second May bank holiday approaches, preparations for Borth Scarecrow Festival and Borthfest are in full swing.
Yet again, Borth’s creativity shone through at last year’s Scarecrow Festival with nearly 60 entries: an amazing response from the Borth community, as usual.
This year’s theme is ‘Books and Films’. Everyone in Borth, Ynylas and Glanwen has received a registration sheet to enable them to be part of the Scarecrow Festival; being organised by Borth Arts as part of Borthfest. Boxes to collect the completed registration sheets are now in Nisa and Premier Stores.
Spare registration sheets can also be found there. This year all the material is bilingual.
The Scarecrows will be on show from noon Friday 23 May to noon Monday 26 May.
A trail map, showing the positions of the scarecrows, can be bought for 20p from Nisa and Premier Stores. Voting slips are part of the trail maps. This year, the money raised from the sale of the trail maps will go to the Community Bus Shelter Project. Last year, £105.71 was raised for Borth Community Hub
The scarecrows will be available for viewing online on Sunday 25 May and Monday 26 May on the ‘Borth Here and Now’ and Borth Arts’ Facebook groups. It will also be possible to vote online by sending your choice to [email protected]. All votes, paper and online must be cast by noon on Monday 26 May.
Due to the incredible community response last year, there will be no external judge but the Peoples’ Vote alone will decided on the winners. There will be first, second, third prizes and two highly commended.
Prize giving will be on Monday 26 May at 4pm at Morfa Bogde (by the rocks mural) as part of the closing ceremony for Borthfest. Please come along and join us. Nisa and Premier Stores have kindly donated prizes.
The Scarecrow Festival is sponsored by Borth Carnival Committee and supported by Nisa and Premier Stores in Borth.
Borth Scarecrow Festival from midday Friday 23 May to noon Monday 26 May.